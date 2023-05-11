i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.31 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

