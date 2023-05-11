HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 121,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,532,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

HUYA Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

