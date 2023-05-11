Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 25.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Booking stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,648.84. 95,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,591.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,302.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.