Huntington National Bank Buys 5,094 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.