Huntington National Bank Buys 5,094 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.
M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.