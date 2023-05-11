Huntington National Bank Buys 31,846 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.64. 575,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,564. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.