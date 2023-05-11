Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $230.28. 1,705,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,138. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

