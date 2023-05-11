Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $2.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

