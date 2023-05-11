Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 16,912,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,396,975. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

