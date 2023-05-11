Holowesko Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd comprises 0.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth $35,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $7,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 218,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.