Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Hibbett makes up about 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 23,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

