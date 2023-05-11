Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

Heartland Express Price Performance

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 39,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $600,698.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,205.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 39,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $600,698.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,205.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 213,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

