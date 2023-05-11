Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 211 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,765. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

