Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 331,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

