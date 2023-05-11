Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $667,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

BATS CBOE traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $138.45. 803,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

