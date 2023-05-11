Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $828,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,163. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

