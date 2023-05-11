Head to Head Review: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) vs. ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $6.38 billion 0.95 $576.37 million N/A N/A ITOCHU $100.44 billion 0.54 $6.70 billion $7.68 8.98

Profitability

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 5.85% 14.31% 5.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B&M European Value Retail and ITOCHU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 1 0 4 0 2.60 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ITOCHU pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITOCHU beats B&M European Value Retail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products. B&M European Value Retail was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong.

