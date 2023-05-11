HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Up 18.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -24.88%.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

