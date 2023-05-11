HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 88,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,971. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

