HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 714,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

