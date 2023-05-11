HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

