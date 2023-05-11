HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4,419.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

