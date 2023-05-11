Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 459,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 343,195 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $53.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

