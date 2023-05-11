Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 222,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,488. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$39.12. The company has a market cap of C$35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7870647 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.