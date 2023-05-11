Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 222,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,488. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$39.12. The company has a market cap of C$35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7870647 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.88.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

