GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 738,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.