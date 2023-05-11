Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,823 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Generac worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $112.95. 295,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,897. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

