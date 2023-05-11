FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
FSV stock traded up C$3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$197.55. 14,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,200. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$145.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$204.84. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.4751292 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
