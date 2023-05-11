First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1,717.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,531 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 8.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 379,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.