First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Holdings Decreased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 5.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $38,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,831,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FCTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,538 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

