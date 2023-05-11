First National Advisers LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. 551,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,435. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.