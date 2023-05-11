First National Advisers LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

MasTec Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 277,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.69 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.