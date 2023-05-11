First National Advisers LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.26. 286,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,799. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.