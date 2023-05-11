First National Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 159,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,531 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 308,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $65.54. 260,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,563. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

