First National Advisers LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

