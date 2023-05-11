First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About First Advantage

Several research firms have issued reports on FA. TheStreet upgraded First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

