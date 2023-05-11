First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

First Advantage (NYSE:FAGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FA. TheStreet upgraded First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.