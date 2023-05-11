Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $481,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $74.42. 568,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.