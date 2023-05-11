Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $217,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.63. 919,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

