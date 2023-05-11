Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. King Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 193,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,567. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

