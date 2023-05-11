EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58,128 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 483,955 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

