EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRDG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 43,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,842. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

