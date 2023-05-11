EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

