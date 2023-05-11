EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17,290.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,506 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,691,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

GPK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 397,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

