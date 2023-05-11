EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 494,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,860. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.