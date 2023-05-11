EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 76,597 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 104,927.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 861,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,070 shares of company stock worth $987,912. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

