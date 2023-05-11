Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.96. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 275,139 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.
Equinor ASA Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
