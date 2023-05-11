Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.96. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 275,139 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.