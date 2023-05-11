Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.20. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,742,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

