Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.20. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102,564 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57.
Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.
