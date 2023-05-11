Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 276.3% in April

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 276.3% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 183,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

