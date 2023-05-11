Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.76-0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 1,726,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 659,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

