EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Roblox by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 10,026,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,982,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

