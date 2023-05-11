EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,812,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 473,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.