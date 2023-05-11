EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 3,226 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 343,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,942. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

